HostsMan is a freeware application that let's you manage your hosts file with ease.

Current version: 4.7.105

Features

Built-in hosts file updater

Update your hosts file using the built-in updater. Easily install the latest version of your favourite hosts file.

Custom updater sources

Add your own local or remote sources to the hosts file updater.

HostsMan Editor

Use the built-in editor to edit any hosts file.

Fix errors

HostsMan let's you quickly fix errors, remove duplicates and possible hijacks.

Troubleshooter

HostsMan includes a basic troubleshooter to help identify the most common issues.

Backup manager

Use the built-in backup manager to create copies of your hosts file or quickly restore a previous version.

Other Features

Screenshots

HostsMan main window
Managing updater sources
Editing a source
Backup manager
HostsMan Editor
Troubleshooter

Downloads

Version
4.7.105 · View changelog
Release date
January 3rd, 2017
License
Freeware · View · Download
Supported OS
Windows XP SP2, Vista, 7, 8, 8.1, 10, Server 2003 SP1, Server 2008, Server 2008 R2, Server 2012, Server 2012 R2
Hashes
View
Installer
.zip · 2.91 MB No installer
.zip · 3.50 MB
Alt. download links
Installer - Mirror #1 · No installer - Mirror #1